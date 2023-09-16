New ambulance service coming soon

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - It was called a life saving announcement back in July, and now an ambulance service is on it’s way to Greenup County. Officials say it can take a long time to reach those in need and the county is looking to make a change.

The Judge-Executive and county commissioners expressed the importance of having this service and it has been a community effort to get this off the ground.

“We’ve had tremendous amount of help from our neighbors at Boyd County EMS,” said Greenup County Commissioner Derrick Bradley. “They’ve helped us with so much information on how to run an ambulance service so when your starting from scratch those kind of things mean the world to you.”

Kevin Callihan is the new Director of the Greenup County Ambulance Authority and said when Judge-Excitative Bobby Hall called him - he was surprised, overwhelmed, but anxious.

Callihan said they have a firm deadline of being online January 1st and are currently hiring.

Bradley said the $2.5 million start-up cost for the Greenup County Ambulance Authority was funded through the sale of the former Bellefonte Pavillion to King’s Daughters Medical Center.

