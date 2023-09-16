Nice start to weekend

Rain moves in tonight.
Forecast on September 16, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gorgeous weather that was seen at the end of the work week carries over into the start of the weekend. After a chilly start, temperatures rebound towards seasonable levels on Saturday afternoon with lots of sunshine. Then, a quick-moving system brings rain to the forecast Saturday night into Sunday morning, with scattered showers sticking around Sunday and Monday afternoons. After that, several dry and warm days are in store for the summer season finale.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s under a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog is being seen in river valleys and will lift between 9 and 10 a.m.

Lots of sunshine will be seen throughout the day on Saturday with high temperatures topping out near 80 degrees.

Cloud cover increases Saturday evening. A couple showers may move across southeastern Kentucky just before sunset, but rain holds off for most locations until midnight or later.

Rain crosses the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s.

For Sunday afternoon, expect a break in the rain and cloud cover as high temperatures rise to the mid 70s. Scattered showers remain possible, but plenty of dry time will still be seen.

On Monday, scattered showers remain possible under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Tuesday through Friday stay dry with a decent amount of sunshine. High temperatures climb to the low to mid 80s each day.

