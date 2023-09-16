Person taken to hospital after water rescue

The incident happened at Haddad Riverfront Park.
The incident happened at Haddad Riverfront Park.(WSAZ)
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a water rescue in the Kanawha River.

The Charleston Fire Department said the water rescue took place near Haddad Riverfront Park after a man fell off a boat and went underwater.

They said the person was alive and CPR was administered.

The person was taken to the hospital but their condition is currently unknown.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in shooting
According to deputies, Smith has had two previous convictions of sexual assault in West Virginia.
Man arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping, sexual assault
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
COLD CASE | Boyd County, Ky ‘John Doe’ identified
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges
Police in two states are looking for a man they said stole a car and then blew past a stopped...
Suspect wanted in two states

Latest News

Student Section of the Week - Fairland High School
Band of the Week - Cabell Midland Marching Knights
Logan vs. Poca
Wayne vs. Winfield
Chapmanville vs. Nitro