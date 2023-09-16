Person taken to hospital after water rescue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a water rescue in the Kanawha River.

The Charleston Fire Department said the water rescue took place near Haddad Riverfront Park after a man fell off a boat and went underwater.

They said the person was alive and CPR was administered.

The person was taken to the hospital but their condition is currently unknown.

