Quick round of rain moves in

Showers will be most widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Forecast on September 16, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The nice weather the region has been treated to these past few days will be briefly interrupted by a round of showers moving in Saturday night. Rain continues into Sunday morning before the steadier precipitation exits, leaving behind just isolated showers for Sunday afternoon and night. Then, despite a stray shower or two on Monday, dry weather takes hold for the rest of the week ahead. Temperatures turn quite warm for the final few days of summer and aim towards the mid 80s during the afternoons.

Cloud cover increases Saturday evening. A couple showers move across southeastern Kentucky just before sunset, but rain holds off for most locations until after dark. Showers start south and work their way north overnight, turning into a steadier and perhaps heavier rain at times.

Rain crosses the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few thunderstorms are also possible. While the risk for flooding is generally low, there may still be a few heavy showers that can lead to local higher water. Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s.

For Sunday afternoon, expect a break in the steadier rain and thicker cloud cover as high temperatures rise to the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers remain possible, but plenty of dry time will still be seen.

On Monday, aside from a stray shower or two, the day trends dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Tuesday through Friday stay dry with a decent amount of sunshine. High temperatures climb to the low to mid 80s each day.

By Saturday, the first day of fall, the next approaching system brings the chance for a couple showers. High temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

