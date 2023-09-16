SIlver alert issued for man with health issues

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Silver alert issued in Pocahontas County, WV.
Silver alert issued in Pocahontas County, WV.(MGN)

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A silver alert has been issued out of Pocahontas County for 81-year-old JD Mohan out of Marlinton, WV.

He was last seen yesterday wearing an orange and brown hunting vest and green pants.

He went hunting yesterday and hasn’t been seen since.

Mohan is a dementia and diabetic patient.

Anyone with information is to contact West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in two states are looking for a man they said stole a car and then blew past a stopped...
Suspect wanted in two states
The incident happened at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Person taken to hospital after water rescue
One dead in shooting
The Barboursville Police Department has released the name of the teenager who was found on the...
POLICE | Teen killed in accidental shooting; name released
A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle in Pike...
Woman dies in fatal crash

Latest News

KCPL comes to Studio 3.
Kanawha County Public Library
New Smokey the Bear Campaign.
New Smokey the Bear Ad Council Campaign
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 16
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 16
Mothers of the players had a chance to tackle their sons.
Mothers of Huntington High football players get physical