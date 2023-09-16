SIlver alert issued for man with health issues

Silver alert issued in Pocahontas County, WV. (MGN)

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A silver alert has been issued out of Pocahontas County for 81-year-old JD Mohan out of Marlinton, WV.

He was last seen yesterday wearing an orange and brown hunting vest and green pants.

He went hunting yesterday and hasn’t been seen since.

Mohan is a dementia and diabetic patient.

Anyone with information is to contact West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.