Water main break forces students home early

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Ripley High School went home early Friday after a water main break flooded classrooms and even poured into the hallway.

10th grader Lindsey Lowry said she just finished a performance at Ripley Middle School with the school band when she found out everyone was heading home.

“I was just really confused because I hadn’t heard like anything about it yet,” she said.

Ripley High School Assistant Principal Jeff Banton said they sent students home early for sanitary reasons and because they had to turn the water off at the school as they work to fix the break.

“We just saw some muddy water that was coming up through an area of the floor where there was a crack,” he said. “When you don’t have water, it makes it very difficult to conduct school.”

Banton said they’re actively working to fix the problems, but it’s not yet clear how long that’s going to take.

“We’ll be reassessing the situation over the weekend and hopefully be able to resume school on Monday,” he said.

Banton said the superintendent’s office will provide updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.