Woman dies in fatal crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle in Pike County, Ohio on Friday.

The crash happened after 2:30 p.m. on State Route 32 at Tennyson Road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the passenger vehicle attempted to cross State Route 32 and failed to yield to a tractor-trailer.

Officials said Deborah Crabtree, 40, of Lucasville, died at the scene of the crash. Passengers were flown from the scene due to their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

