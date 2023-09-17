Backyard Brawl goes to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WVU wasn’t going to be denied the night of their first Backyard Brawl home game in a dozen years. They defeated Pitt by a final of 17-6 after a strong defensive performance where they had three interceptions and held the Panthers to just 211 yards of total offense.

The game started badly for the WVU offense when starter Garrett Greene was injured during a tackle and never returned. Backup Nicco Marchiol played the rest of the game and threw a touchdown that gave them the lead for good. CJ Donaldson added a touchdown in the second half.

WVU improves to 2-1 and begin Big 12 play next Saturday when they host Texas Tech.

