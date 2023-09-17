Man arrested after alleged car theft

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was on the run after allegedly stealing a car has been arrested.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the stolen car was discovered Friday and deputies arrested Charles Workman Saturday.

Workman has been on the run since Wednesday when he allegedly stole a car from a gas station in South Point, Ohio.

For previous coverage click here >>>

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.