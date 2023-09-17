Man arrested after alleged car theft

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was on the run after allegedly stealing a car has been arrested.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the stolen car was discovered Friday and deputies arrested Charles Workman Saturday.

Workman has been on the run since Wednesday when he allegedly stole a car from a gas station in South Point, Ohio.

