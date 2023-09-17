Multi-vehicle crash on I-77 south in Kanawha County

MGN police lights
MGN police lights
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A multi-vehicle crash was reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia late Sunday morning.

Two separate crashes happened on Interstate 77 southbound at the 100-mile marker in Charleston.

The crashes were reported around 11:45 a.m.  Sunday morning, according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatch.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The southbound right lane is closed currently.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

