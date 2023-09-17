Multi-vehicle crash on I-77 south in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A multi-vehicle crash was reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia late Sunday morning.

Two separate crashes happened on Interstate 77 southbound at the 100-mile marker in Charleston.

The crashes were reported around 11:45 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatch.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The southbound right lane is closed currently.

