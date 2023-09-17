“The Pride of West Virginia”- The Mountaineer Marching Band selected to play in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Pride of West Virginia, or the Mountaineer Marching Band from West Virginia University will bring the beat to the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy Parade Officials led by Wesley Whatley, creative director of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and head of the Parade’s band selection, will make the special announcement inviting the Mountaineer Marching Band to next year’s parade.

Macy’s parade staff have been working secretly with band director Cheldon Williams and is set to surprise members of the marching band with the news that they have been selected.

West Virginia University was selected out of hundreds of nationwide applicants to be one of the nine bands to perform in the 98th annual holiday tradition.

The news will be delivered during a special surprise announcement during halftime at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, as the West Virginia Mountaineers play the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday night.

The Pride of West Virginia last made an appearance seven years ago in 2016 at the 90th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

