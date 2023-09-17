“The Pride of West Virginia”- The Mountaineer Marching Band selected to play in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Pride of West Virginia selected to play in 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Pride of West Virginia selected to play in 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.(WDTV)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Pride of West Virginia, or the Mountaineer Marching Band from West Virginia University will bring the beat to the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy Parade Officials led by Wesley Whatley, creative director of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and head of the Parade’s band selection, will make the special announcement inviting the Mountaineer Marching Band to next year’s parade.

Macy’s parade staff have been working secretly with band director Cheldon Williams and is set to surprise members of the marching band with the news that they have been selected.

West Virginia University was selected out of hundreds of nationwide applicants to be one of the nine bands to perform in the 98th annual holiday tradition.

The news will be delivered during a special surprise announcement during halftime at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, as the West Virginia Mountaineers play the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday night.

The Pride of West Virginia last made an appearance seven years ago in 2016 at the 90th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in two states are looking for a man they said stole a car and then blew past a stopped...
Suspect wanted in two states
The incident happened at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Person taken to hospital after water rescue
A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle in Pike...
Woman dies in fatal crash
The Barboursville Police Department has released the name of the teenager who was found on the...
POLICE | Teen killed in accidental shooting; name released
One dead in shooting

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Sep 16
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Sep 16
The incident happened at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Man dies after water rescue
Silver alert issued in Pocahontas County, WV.
SIlver alert issued for man with health issues
KCPL comes to Studio 3.
Kanawha County Public Library