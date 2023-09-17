Weather improves for final week of summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following Sunday’s rain, drier weather returns to the picture for the week ahead as summer draws to a close. Temperatures appropriately warm up as well, reaching the mid 80s Wednesday through Friday afternoons. Then, the first couple days of fall are looking pleasant right now, but a nearby storm system lurking to the east could change that if its track pulls it farther west.

Sunday evening sees a partly cloudy sky with isolated showers. Temperatures fall to around 60 degrees by midnight.

For Sunday night, expect a continued partly cloudy sky with isolated showers fading. Areas of dense fog settle in as low temperatures drop to the mid 50s.

Monday starts with clouds and fog. The afternoon turns partly cloudy. While most areas stay dry, a stray shower or two may develop, primarily across northern and eastern West Virginia. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Tuesday through Friday will be mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures climb to the upper 70s on Tuesday and mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Saturday and Sunday continue to stay mostly sunny and dry locally, though isolated showers are possible in the mountains. High temperatures top out around 80 degrees both days.

