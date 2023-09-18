Bank robbery reported in Huntington

Huntington Police and a WVSP trooper responded to a reported bank robbery Monday, Sept. 18.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bank robbery was reported at a bank in Huntington on Monday afternoon, according to 911 dispatchers.

Huntington Police and a trooper with West Virginia State Police responded to Truist Bank along 1st Street in Huntington after the reported robbery happened around 2:36 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Further information has not been released.

