Bank robbery reported in Huntington
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bank robbery was reported at a bank in Huntington on Monday afternoon, according to 911 dispatchers.
Huntington Police and a trooper with West Virginia State Police responded to Truist Bank along 1st Street in Huntington after the reported robbery happened around 2:36 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Further information has not been released.
