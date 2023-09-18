Charleston ‘Here to Serve’ event announced

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin on Monday announced an event called “Here to Serve.”
By Adriana Doria
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin on Monday announced an event called “Here to Serve.” According to a news release, the community meeting gives residents an opportunity to speak with officials in an open meeting to meet members of the mayor’s team, ask questions to officials, share ideas, and troubleshoot challenges as well.

Goodwin said it is always her goal to have representatives from as many departments as possible so that every person who shows up can talk individually with someone who has the answer to their question.

The city is required to have a 10-year plan which her and her team plan to release and hear residents’ thoughts and feedback. This is something Goodwin said is not just about tomorrow, but the future of the city, as well.

“There is simply no substitute for meeting one on one, folks to listen and understand what’s going on in their neighborhood,” she said. “Not only is this a great opportunity to talk about some of the issues that you’re facing in your neighborhood whether it be paving, trash, parks and rec, but also I want you involved in our ten-year plan. We are going to have our comprehensive ten-year plan with us, and I want your input on what you want to see or what you don’t want us to spend our time and money on.”

The first meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kanawha City Community Center.

Anyone who is unable to attend the Here to Serve events may use the online comment form to provide ideas, feedback, comments to the city of Charleston.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old dies in ATV crash
Charles Workman has been on the run since Wednesday when he allegedly stole a car from a gas...
Man arrested after alleged car theft
MGN police lights
Multi-vehicle crash on I-77 south in Kanawha County
Man dies after falling in river
Man dies after water rescue
Pride of West Virginia selected to play in 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“The Pride of West Virginia”- The Mountaineer Marching Band selected to play in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest News

W.Va. DHHR in transition
Lawmakers receive W.Va. DHHR update
W.Va. DHHR in transition
W.Va. DHHR in transition
'Here to Serve' community meeting announced in Charleston
'Here to Serve' community meeting announced in Charleston
Schools resource officers hired for all Ashland Independent Elementary Schools
Schools resource officers hired for all Ashland Independent Elementary Schools