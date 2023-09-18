Charleston ‘Here to Serve’ event announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin on Monday announced an event called “Here to Serve.” According to a news release, the community meeting gives residents an opportunity to speak with officials in an open meeting to meet members of the mayor’s team, ask questions to officials, share ideas, and troubleshoot challenges as well.

Goodwin said it is always her goal to have representatives from as many departments as possible so that every person who shows up can talk individually with someone who has the answer to their question.

The city is required to have a 10-year plan which her and her team plan to release and hear residents’ thoughts and feedback. This is something Goodwin said is not just about tomorrow, but the future of the city, as well.

“There is simply no substitute for meeting one on one, folks to listen and understand what’s going on in their neighborhood,” she said. “Not only is this a great opportunity to talk about some of the issues that you’re facing in your neighborhood whether it be paving, trash, parks and rec, but also I want you involved in our ten-year plan. We are going to have our comprehensive ten-year plan with us, and I want your input on what you want to see or what you don’t want us to spend our time and money on.”

The first meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kanawha City Community Center.

Anyone who is unable to attend the Here to Serve events may use the online comment form to provide ideas, feedback, comments to the city of Charleston.

