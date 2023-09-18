Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - WKYT has confirmed that former Kentucky Governor Brereton C. Jones has died at 84.
Governor Beshear posted his reaction to Jones’ death on X (formerly known as Twitter) Monday afternoon.
He was governor from 1991 to 1995.
Before being elected governor, Jones served as lieutenant governor under Governor Wallace Wilkinson from 1987 to 1991.
Jones is remembered for pushing for universal healthcare in his term.
He also survived a helicopter crash during his term that left him seriously injured.
After retiring from politics, Jones ran his Airdrie stud-horse farm in Woodford County.
