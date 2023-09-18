Herd & WVU named top teams in college soccer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer program moved up to number one according to a major soccer website. Top Drawer Soccer named the Herd as the top team in this week’s rankings after Stanford tied Washington and lost to Oregon State last week. They also have West Virginia in the number two spot as they are 5-0-1 this season.

There’s a good chance Marshall will move up to the top spot Tuesday in the United College Soccer rankings when they are released in the afternoon. The Herd continues Sun Belt Conference play when they host UCF Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. West Virginia hosts Dayton and Georgia Southern this week.

