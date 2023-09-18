Jackpot for Powerball drawing reaches $638 million

By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT
(CNN) - Powerball now has an estimated $638 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot is the 10th-largest in the history of the lottery game.

Organizers said it reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.

That’s the third-largest pot of 2023, with one drawing bringing in more than $1 billion.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

