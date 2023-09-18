Man faces DUI charges; child inside car during crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington faces DUI charges after a crash Sunday night while having a child inside his car at the time, Cabell County Court records show.

Thomas Michael Talbert, 29, of Huntington, is accused in the incident which was reported around 8:05 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Ferguson Road.

According to the criminal complaint, a child was in the front seat of Talbert’s car at the time of the crash.

Witnesses say Talbert, who was driving, took off and was later seen walking on Ferguson Road. Prior to that, he had collided with another car, causing minor injuries to a person, and had sideswiped another car.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement officers detected a smell of alcohol from Talbert’s breath. Also, they said Talbert exhibited “slurred speech, was disoriented, uncoordinated while walking, confused and had bloodshot, watery eyes.”

Officers also found two opened beer cans inside Talbert’s car.

He was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $11,400.

