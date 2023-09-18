‘Mommy can’t take care of me’: Cats left at animal shelter with heartbreaking note

Two cats were left at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina, with a heartbreaking note.(BWAR)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A North Carolina animal shelter said two cats are looking for a new home after they were left at the shelter with a heartbreaking note.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue staff found the two cats, which they described as “clearly loved,” in carriers in the shade outside their building.

“My name is Baby. My mommy can’t take care of me anymore. Please find me and my sister a new home. Thank you!” said a note written on one of the carriers.

In response, Brother Wolf wrote: “To the person who left them… They are safe with us, and thank you for trusting us with your cats you so clearly loved; we understand you didn’t have another choice, and we hope you are ok.”

Magpie and Junebug are now available for adoption. The pair have special medical needs according to Brother Wolf.

For more information about adoption at the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, click here.

Junebug and Magpie are available for adoption.(Brother Wolf Animal Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

