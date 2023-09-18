Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley – were confirmed by family members..(GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A pregnant woman and two of her children died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a camper in Kansas this weekend, officials confirmed.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Inman Motocross track after receiving a report of three deceased people in a camper.

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley. They are survived by husband and father Jason Richey and a 3-year-old son and brother.

According to a GoFundMe page, Felecia Richey was pregnant at the time of her death.

The page is raining money to cover the costs of three funerals.

“Today we received news that our dear family friend Jason Richey lost his wife and 2 children suddenly to carbon monoxide poisoning this morning. Jason and Felicia were also expecting a new little one,” the page reads. “We are asking for your prayers, support, and love as he and his 3-year-old son navigate through this devastating time.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Workman has been on the run since Wednesday when he allegedly stole a car from a gas...
Man arrested after alleged car theft
MGN police lights
Multi-vehicle crash on I-77 south in Kanawha County
Man dies after falling in river
Man dies after water rescue
Pride of West Virginia selected to play in 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“The Pride of West Virginia”- The Mountaineer Marching Band selected to play in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
17-year-old dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Queen of Clean | Removing coffee stains
Queen of Clean | Removing coffee stains
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023,...
Bear at Disney World causes closures at Magic Kingdom
Alford Foundation and Crawl Space Repair
Alford Foundation and Crawl Space Repair
Bookmark Monday | Top Story
Bookmark Monday | Top Story
Taco Brothers
Taco Brothers