Single vehicle crash injures two people

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened earlier Monday morning in Jackson County.

The crash occurred on State Route 327 near Pattonsville Road around 9:18 a.m. Monday morning.

The crash happened when the driver of a vehicle was traveling northbound on State Route 327 near milepost 4.

The driver drove off the right side of the road and overcorrected to return to the road.

The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

The vehicle overturned multiple times ejecting the driver and passenger before coming to a rest.

The driver and passenger both sustained serious injuries and were transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson before both were flown to Columbus, Ohio.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.

All motorists and vehicle occupants are reminded to wear their seat belts when operating a vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old dies in ATV crash
Charles Workman has been on the run since Wednesday when he allegedly stole a car from a gas...
Man arrested after alleged car theft
MGN police lights
Multi-vehicle crash on I-77 south in Kanawha County
Man dies after falling in river
Man dies after water rescue
Pride of West Virginia selected to play in 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“The Pride of West Virginia”- The Mountaineer Marching Band selected to play in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest News

Huntington Police and a WVSP trooper responded to a reported bank robbery Monday, Sept. 18.
Bank robbery reported in Huntington
Marshall jumps up six spot in latest top 25 poll.
Herd & WVU named top teams in college soccer
Craddock is in the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Man charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse of child
Queen of Clean | Removing coffee stains
Queen of Clean | Removing coffee stains