Single vehicle crash injures two people

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened earlier Monday morning in Jackson County.

The crash occurred on State Route 327 near Pattonsville Road around 9:18 a.m. Monday morning.

The crash happened when the driver of a vehicle was traveling northbound on State Route 327 near milepost 4.

The driver drove off the right side of the road and overcorrected to return to the road.

The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

The vehicle overturned multiple times ejecting the driver and passenger before coming to a rest.

The driver and passenger both sustained serious injuries and were transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson before both were flown to Columbus, Ohio.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.

All motorists and vehicle occupants are reminded to wear their seat belts when operating a vehicle.

