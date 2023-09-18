Vigil honors teen who died in accidental shooting

SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WSAZ) - Sunday night, hundreds of family, friends, and members of the South Point community came together to honor and remember 17-year-old Dillon Horn.

Family friend Amanda Koppenhofer said Dillon left his mark on the world by being himself.

“We were very blessed to have him and the memories and the smile he brought,” she said. “You’ve never see him have a bad day. Even if he had a bad day you would have never known it because he had a smile.”

Barboursville police said Dillon died from an accidental shooting on September 14th.

Koppenhofer said some of the things Dillon loved most in the world were his family, friends, and fishing.

“He had a fishing pole in his hand everywhere he went, even if it was fishing getting hooked on a basketball hoop,” she said. “We didn’t deserve him. He was a great soul. We’re all going to miss him truly.”

