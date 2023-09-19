17-year-old dies in ATV crash; name released

(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Chapmanville Regional High School student who was killed during an ATV crash over the weekend has been identified.

According to school officials at Chapmanville Regional High School, Calvin Tyler Hensley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash along Route 10 in Harts, West Virginia.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

West Virginia State Police troopers say the 17-year-old died after crashing into multiple cars along Route 10 in Harts, West Virginia.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, West Virginia so a toxicology report can be completed, troopers said.

The principal of Chapmanville Regional High School (CRHS) released the following statement to WSAZ on Monday:

“To the Communities of Harts and Chapmanville,

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the loss of one of our students at Chapmanville Regional High School (CRHS) from an ATV accident Sunday evening. We offer our condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic occurrence.

Counselors have been at CRHS throughout the day to provide support for students and staff. Support will continue to be available in the upcoming days at the school.

Our students, staff and administration are saddened at the loss of our friend and wish to express our thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time.”

Principal Rob Dial

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery suspect escapes custody in Huntington
Arrest made following Huntington bank robbery
17-year-old dies in ATV crash
Craddock is in the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Man charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse of child
Man faces DUI charges; child inside car during crash
Man faces DUI charges; child inside car during crash
A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.
Cyberattack leaves Clorox products in short supply

Latest News

Benefits of visitng Italy in the offseason
Benefits of visitng Italy in the offseason
West Virginia Reptile Expo coming to Huntington
West Virginia Reptile Expo coming to Huntington
Marshall improves to 6-0 with the win over Cleveland State.
MU’s Bell honored again by Sun Belt
Hoptoberfest is scheduled for October 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hoptoberfest to take place in Pikeville in October