Accident sends person to hospital; partial traffic closure

MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was transported to the hospital on Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in Malden.

According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened at Kanawha Blvd E and the I-77 entrance.

One westbound lane in shut down, according to dispatchers.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Malden Fire Department have responded to the scene.

The call came in around 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say.

Further information has not been released.

