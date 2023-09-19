Attempted murder suspect found dead

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Cowdery is considered to be dangerous.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The body of a man who had been wanted on an attempted murder charge in Meigs County was found upriver in Marshall County, West Virginia.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office made that announcement Monday, saying the body was positively identified as Christopher Cowdery, 34, of Reedsville, Ohio.

Cowdery’s body had been sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.

No foul play was suspected in Cowdery’s death.

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said Cowdery had faced an attempted murder charge after a woman was assaulted Sept. 10 in the Reedsville area and was fighting for her life.

For previous coverage:

Man wanted in connection with attempted murder

