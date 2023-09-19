Balancing your hormones with Living Well Aesthetics

By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re having issues falling asleep at night or staying awake throughout the day, it might be an issue with your hormone levels.

Dr. Jarrod Chapman from Living Well Aesthetics stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for keeping hormones in check.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old dies in ATV crash
Robbery suspect escapes custody in Huntington
Arrest made following Huntington bank robbery
Craddock is in the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Man charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse of child
A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.
Cyberattack leaves Clorox products in short supply
Man faces DUI charges; child inside car during crash
Man faces DUI charges; child inside car during crash

Latest News

Hoptoberfest is scheduled for October 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hoptoberfest to take place in Pikeville in October
Pediatric Oncology Month: Cancer-fighting foods for kids
Pediatric Oncology Month: Cancer-fighting foods for kids
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
The Peach Cobbler Factory adds new items to the menu
The Peach Cobbler Factory adds new items to the menu