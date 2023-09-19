Bare Arms indoor gun range on First Look at Four

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local business is helping people in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky get their concealed carry permits.

Billy Bare and Mike Crawford from Bare Arms indoor gun range stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about it.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.