Cabell School Board approves contract for new Career and Technical Center

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday evening approved a construction contract for the new Cabell County Career and Technical Center, according to our crew at the meeting.

The project is expected to cost nearly $48 million and would be located at the site of the former Sears at Huntington Mall.

The current Vo-Tech Center is located in the 1000 block of Norway Avenue in Huntington.

The board’s decision Tuesday comes on the heels of a decision in early August to approve funding cuts in their excess levy that will be on the ballot in May 2024. Proposed cuts would affect the Cabell County Public Library system and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.

