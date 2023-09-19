Hoptoberfest to take place in Pikeville in October

Hoptoberfest is scheduled for October 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hoptoberfest is scheduled for October 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.(Appalachian Wireless Arena)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A craft beer festival will take place at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville this October.

Hoptoberfest is scheduled for October 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

$35 tickets include entry to the event and access to food trucks and 50 styles of beer.

Event organizers also say designated drivers are free.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old dies in ATV crash
Robbery suspect escapes custody in Huntington
Arrest made following Huntington bank robbery
Craddock is in the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Man charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse of child
A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.
Cyberattack leaves Clorox products in short supply
Man faces DUI charges; child inside car during crash
Man faces DUI charges; child inside car during crash

Latest News

Balancing your hormones with Living Well Aesthetics
Balancing your hormones with Living Well Aesthetics
Pediatric Oncology Month: Cancer-fighting foods for kids
Pediatric Oncology Month: Cancer-fighting foods for kids
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
The Peach Cobbler Factory adds new items to the menu
The Peach Cobbler Factory adds new items to the menu