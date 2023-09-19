Hoptoberfest to take place in Pikeville in October

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A craft beer festival will take place at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville this October.

Hoptoberfest is scheduled for October 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

$35 tickets include entry to the event and access to food trucks and 50 styles of beer.

Event organizers also say designated drivers are free.

