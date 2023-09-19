Lawrence County roundabout project prepares to enter next phase

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A major construction project in Lawrence County is preparing to enter a new phase.

State Route 9 at the U.S. 52 roundabout in Ironton will now be open to traffic.

This is a partial transition to phase 3 of the project, which will ultimately see previously closed ramps reopen and remain open throughout the winter.

For now, the ramps from state Route 93 to U.S. 52 West and the ramp from U.S. 52 East to State Route 93 will remain closed for several more weeks.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says driver safety is the number one priority with implementation of roundabouts.

“Typically, we see up to a 40 percent total crash reduction with roundabouts versus a traditional stop or signal controlled intersection. The main driver, when it comes to safety with roundabouts, is the serious injury crashes which we see reduced by anywhere from 80 to 90 percent,” Matthew McGuire of ODOT said.

The remaining work expected to be completed this fall includes construction of the roundabout center islands, as well as asphalt surface paving.

Work, which will resume in spring of 2024, is projected to be completed by fall 2024.

