Man accused of killing neighbor who was trimming trees near his property line

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) - A Florida man is in jail after he allegedly shot and killed a neighbor who was trimming trees near his property line. Authorities say it happened in front of the victim’s 8-year-old son.

Edward Druzolowski, 78, surrendered to deputies without issue Sunday, shortly after he told dispatchers he shot his neighbor, 42-year-old Brian Ford, for trimming trees on his property.

“I was pointing a gun at him and trying to get him off my property. Then, he kept walking towards me, really close, so I shot him,” said Druzolowski in the 911 call.

Part of the 911 call also picked up a conversation with Druzolowksi’s wife. The dispatcher asked her where the gun was.

“My husband has it in his hand… I think he meant to scare him, and he hit him,” said the suspect’s wife in the call.

Druzolowski told detectives he was afraid of Ford because he had spent time in jail, but Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says that doesn’t excuse his actions.

“You just can’t walk around shooting people because they step foot on your property. That’s why we have the police. You have to be reasonable in your approach,” Chitwood said.

The sheriff adds that the alleged incident unfolded in front of Ford’s 8-year-old son.

“He watched his father die in front of him and get shot, and obviously, he’s really gonna be a witness in this case as to what happened,” Chitwood said.

Druzolowski is charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

The sheriff says there were no prior reports filed or issues between the two property owners.

