MU’s Bell honored again by Sun Belt

By MU Sports Information
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – Sophomore Marshall men’s soccer student-athlete Matthew Bell earned his second Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season on Tuesday, as announced by the league office.

The Kingston, Jamaica, native tallied a pair of goals and an assist as the Herd defeated Cleveland State 5-0 on Tuesday and at No. 9 James Madison on Saturday.

In win over Cleveland State, Bell tallied a goal and his fifth assist of the season, besting his four during the 2022 campaign. In Harrisonburg, Bell scored the eventual game-winning goal, his sixth of the season, in the 56th minute.

The sophomore has five multi-point games and three with multiple goal contributions during the current campaign. Bell is tied for the national lead in points with 17.

No. 2 Marshall prepares for its next contest on Saturday when it welcomes No. 5 UCF for a contest at 7:15 p.m.

