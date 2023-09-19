New teacher training evolving

Floyd County Schools is making some changes for training new teachers to the district
Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An existing program at Floyd County Schools is evolving into a better way to train new teachers coming into the district.

This is Sarah Wager’s second year teaching in the district. She came from teaching in another district and has participated in the program, before it turned into a system of pairing new teachers with experienced teachers.

“It’s really great to get time to sit with people who are on the same level as you. It’s great to have a mentor who’s an older teacher, but it’s really nice to have someone that’s kinda at the same level and has the same kind of questions that you do. Their in the same position in life that you’re. You’re going through this at the same time as you, so it’s kinda like having a little buddy with you,” Wagers said.

The district said this New Teacher Cohort is to help build a support network for teachers and provides different levels of support for teachers, depending on how long they have been there. This is offered for teachers in their first year to their fifth years in the district and are separated by how long they have been there.

Wagers said this is something other districts should have, too, and she’s learned a lot from it.

“It’s just a big help. It’s just a big support, and it’s really saying we care about you as new teachers,” Wagers said.

Last year the Kentucky Department of Education estimated that the state is short about 1,700 teachers. The district said they want teachers to know when they come to teach, they will be supported.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery suspect escapes custody in Huntington
Arrest made following Huntington bank robbery
17-year-old dies in ATV crash
Craddock is in the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Man charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse of child
Man faces DUI charges; child inside car during crash
Man faces DUI charges; child inside car during crash
17-year-old dies in ATV crash; name released

Latest News

Cabell School Board approves nearly $48M contract for new Career and Technical Center
Cabell School Board approves contract for new Career and Technical Center
WSAZ Investigates | Hydrant maintenance protocol sealed
WSAZ Investigates | Hydrant maintenance protocol sealed
WSAZ Investigates | Work begins on McComas Road project
Construction begins on McComas Road bridges
Gov. Mike DeWine -- (R) Ohio
Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19