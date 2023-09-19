New teacher training evolving

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An existing program at Floyd County Schools is evolving into a better way to train new teachers coming into the district.

This is Sarah Wager’s second year teaching in the district. She came from teaching in another district and has participated in the program, before it turned into a system of pairing new teachers with experienced teachers.

“It’s really great to get time to sit with people who are on the same level as you. It’s great to have a mentor who’s an older teacher, but it’s really nice to have someone that’s kinda at the same level and has the same kind of questions that you do. Their in the same position in life that you’re. You’re going through this at the same time as you, so it’s kinda like having a little buddy with you,” Wagers said.

The district said this New Teacher Cohort is to help build a support network for teachers and provides different levels of support for teachers, depending on how long they have been there. This is offered for teachers in their first year to their fifth years in the district and are separated by how long they have been there.

Wagers said this is something other districts should have, too, and she’s learned a lot from it.

“It’s just a big help. It’s just a big support, and it’s really saying we care about you as new teachers,” Wagers said.

Last year the Kentucky Department of Education estimated that the state is short about 1,700 teachers. The district said they want teachers to know when they come to teach, they will be supported.

