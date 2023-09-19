Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Mike DeWine -- (R) Ohio
Gov. Mike DeWine -- (R) Ohio(WTVG)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release Tuesday from the Governor’s Office.

It released the following statement:

“At approximately 5:30pm today, Governor DeWine tested positive for Covid-19. He started experiencing mild cold symptoms yesterday. Believing he had a mild head cold, he proceeded with his work day today. As the day progressed, his symptoms worsened, and his doctor advised that he take a Covid-19 test, which was positive. He reported having a 101 degree fever at the time of taking the test late this afternoon. He is resting at home at this time.

“The current strain of Covid-19 can present itself with symptoms much like a head cold. Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advise testing yourself for Covid-19, even if you think you have only a minor cold.”

