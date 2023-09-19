Oliver Anthony moves concert to Smokies Stadium due to demand

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oliver Anthony, the singer of the viral song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” will now perform his concert at the Smokies Stadium on Sept. 28 due to a high demand for tickets.

The singer previously moved his concert to the Knoxville Convention Center from the Cotton Eyed Joe due to concern over ticket prices.

However, it seems the convention center was not large enough as the concert will now be held in the Smokies Stadium.

Additional tickets for the event will go on sale Wednesday. Fans can purchase their tickets on Anthony’s website.

Officials said anyone who can no longer attend the concert due to the date change can request a refund.

