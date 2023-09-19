Sun Belt has top three teams in college soccer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Sun Belt Conference is one, two and three in the latest major soccer college poll. The United Soccer Coaches Top 25 has Marshall in first place with 198 points and seven first place votes, WVU is in second with 190 points and the University of Central Florida sits in the third spot. WVU hosts Dayton Tuesday evening while the Knights come to Huntington on Saturday night.

Here’s the full top 25 that was released this afternoon.

1 Marshall University

2 West Virginia University

3 University of Central Florida

4 University of Akron

5 University of Portland

6 Southern Methodist University

7 Syracuse University

8 Stanford University

9 Missouri State University

10 University of Louisville

11 Duke University

12 James Madison University

13 Northwestern University

14 Wake Forest University

15 University of Notre Dame

16 Georgetown University

17 University of Vermont

18 University of New Hampshire

19 University of Denver

20 University of Washington

21 San Diego State University

22 Michigan State University

23 Marquette University

24 Hofstra University

25 UIC

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.