Sun Belt has top three teams in college soccer
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Sun Belt Conference is one, two and three in the latest major soccer college poll. The United Soccer Coaches Top 25 has Marshall in first place with 198 points and seven first place votes, WVU is in second with 190 points and the University of Central Florida sits in the third spot. WVU hosts Dayton Tuesday evening while the Knights come to Huntington on Saturday night.
Here’s the full top 25 that was released this afternoon.
1 Marshall University
2 West Virginia University
3 University of Central Florida
4 University of Akron
5 University of Portland
6 Southern Methodist University
7 Syracuse University
8 Stanford University
9 Missouri State University
10 University of Louisville
11 Duke University
12 James Madison University
13 Northwestern University
14 Wake Forest University
15 University of Notre Dame
16 Georgetown University
17 University of Vermont
18 University of New Hampshire
19 University of Denver
20 University of Washington
21 San Diego State University
22 Michigan State University
23 Marquette University
24 Hofstra University
25 UIC
