Uncle Kracker Headlines Harvest in the Wood Festival

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Singer, rapper and musician Uncle Kracker will perform at the Harvest in the Wood Festival in downtown Ravenswood on Friday, September 22, at 10:00 p.m.

Uncle Kracker will provide one of 17 musical performances ranging from country to rock to bluegrass at the Harvest in the Wood Festival, which will run from 3:45 p.m. Thursday until 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The lineup includes:

The River Rats at 4:00 p.m. Thursday

Mason Adkins at 5:00 p.m. Thursday

Corey Hager at 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Dragon’s Eye at 8:15 p.m. Thursday

Corey Hager and Band at 5:00 p.m. Friday

Appalachian Hollow at 6:30 p.m. Friday

Kindred Valley at 8:15 p.m. Friday

Uncle Kracker at 10:00 p.m. Friday

Voice of Classic Soul at 1:15 p.m. Saturday

Unbrakeable at 3:00 p.m. Saturday

Third Rock at 4:45 p.m. Saturday

Johnny Staats Project at 6:15 p.m. Saturday

Goldtown at 8:00 p.m. Saturday

Brewin Company at 10:00 p.m. Saturday

Neon Union at 11:30 p.m. Saturday

Ron Arthur and Friends at 1:00 p.m. Sunday

Johnny Staats and the Delivery Boys at 2:30 p.m. Sunday

In addition to music, the Harvest in the Wood Festival features many other activities, including horse-drawn carriage rides, trackless train rides, a beer garden, a kids’ zone, a tractor parade, and chainsaw demonstrations. Activities begin at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, 4:00 p.m. Friday, 10:00 a.m. Saturday and 1:00 p.m. Sunday, all in downtown Ravenswood.

