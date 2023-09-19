West Virginia Virtual Academy
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Enrollment is still open.
The West Virginia Virtual Academy team can help set up a smooth transition into their school.
To learn more, you can call the office at 304-807-9370 or visit K12.com/LearnWVVA.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.