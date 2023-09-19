Woman wanted for defrauding disaster relief groups

Brittany Hackney
Brittany Hackney(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Martina Bills
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CABIN CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a woman they say defrauded several organizations helping flood victims.

Deputies believe Brittany Hackney, 26, from Sissonville, lied about her home flooding last month. According to investigators, Hackney asked for assistance from West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD) and the American Red Cross. Both organizations were helping people in Eastern Kanawha County who had suffered flood damage on August 28.

Both organizations told investigators they provided Hackney with goods and services totaling more than $2,000.

During the investigation it was determined that no homes existed at the address provided by Hackney to the flood relief organizations.

An arrest warrant was filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for one felony count of fraudulent schemes.

Investigators are actively looking for Hackney and anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0556.

