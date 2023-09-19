WVSSAC releases the Week Four computer rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Morgantown, North Marion and James Monroe are the latest top ranked teams in the WVSSAC high school football computer rankings. Here are the top 16 teams in each class.

Class AAA

1. Morgantown

2. Parkersburg

3. Huntington

4. Princeton Senior

5. Cabell Midland

6. Parkersburg South

7. Spring Mills

8. Bridgeport

9. Jefferson

10. Brooke

11. Woodrow Wilson

12. Hurricane

13. Martinsburg

14. Oak Hill

15. Wheeling Park

16. Musselman

Class AA

1. North Marion

2. Roane County

3. Philip Barbour

4. Weir

5. Mingo Central

5. Scott

7. Lincoln

8. Frankfort

9. Fairmont Senior

9. Winfield

11. Chapmanville Regional

12. Herbert Hoover

13. East Fairmont

14. Independence

15. Nitro

16. Keyser

Class A

1. James Monroe

2. St. Marys

3. Montcalm

4. Williamstown

5. Man

6. Tyler Consolidated

6. Wahama

6. Tucker County

9. Tug Valley

10. Greenbrier East

11. Sherman

12. Midland Trail

13. Valley Wetzel

14. Petersburg

15. Cameron

16. Summers County

