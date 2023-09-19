WVSSAC releases the Week Four computer rankings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Morgantown, North Marion and James Monroe are the latest top ranked teams in the WVSSAC high school football computer rankings. Here are the top 16 teams in each class.
Class AAA
1. Morgantown
2. Parkersburg
3. Huntington
4. Princeton Senior
5. Cabell Midland
6. Parkersburg South
7. Spring Mills
8. Bridgeport
9. Jefferson
10. Brooke
11. Woodrow Wilson
12. Hurricane
13. Martinsburg
14. Oak Hill
15. Wheeling Park
16. Musselman
Class AA
1. North Marion
2. Roane County
3. Philip Barbour
4. Weir
5. Mingo Central
5. Scott
7. Lincoln
8. Frankfort
9. Fairmont Senior
9. Winfield
11. Chapmanville Regional
12. Herbert Hoover
13. East Fairmont
14. Independence
15. Nitro
16. Keyser
Class A
1. James Monroe
2. St. Marys
3. Montcalm
4. Williamstown
5. Man
6. Tyler Consolidated
6. Wahama
6. Tucker County
9. Tug Valley
10. Greenbrier East
11. Sherman
12. Midland Trail
13. Valley Wetzel
14. Petersburg
15. Cameron
16. Summers County
