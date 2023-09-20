Buffalo Middle School staff teaches practical skills in renovated special education classroom

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buffalo Middle School has a newly renovated special education classroom that will teach students more than just academics. It is an additional element in the school’s quest to educate that Principal Elizabeth Ryder has been working toward for more than three years.

“We now have the facility to teach the whole child,” Ryder said. “Our goal is to set them up to be successful and as independent as possible.”

It used to be an ordinary classroom with desks and chairs, but it now includes equipment that you would find at home. It includes a fully operational kitchen, dining area, laundry room, and shower space.

“We are able to teach our children to live on their own. They’re learning to cook, they’re learning to do their laundry, functional skills of bathing, making sure your area is clean and making sure your clothes are clean,” Ryder said.

These are the aspects of everyday life that may not come as natural to some of Ryder’s special education students. But now with the newly renovated space, students will be able to learn and work on things that will set them up for long-term success.

“The whole child, the functional skills. We want them to be a successful part of our society. I am over the moon for what this is doing for my kids. It has opened up a whole new plethora of opportunities,” Ryder said.

