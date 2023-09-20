Buffalo Middle School staff teaches practical skills in renovated special education classroom

New special education classroom at Buffalo Middle School
By Joseph Payton
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buffalo Middle School has a newly renovated special education classroom that will teach students more than just academics. It is an additional element in the school’s quest to educate that Principal Elizabeth Ryder has been working toward for more than three years.

“We now have the facility to teach the whole child,” Ryder said. “Our goal is to set them up to be successful and as independent as possible.”

It used to be an ordinary classroom with desks and chairs, but it now includes equipment that you would find at home. It includes a fully operational kitchen, dining area, laundry room, and shower space.

“We are able to teach our children to live on their own. They’re learning to cook, they’re learning to do their laundry, functional skills of bathing, making sure your area is clean and making sure your clothes are clean,” Ryder said.

These are the aspects of everyday life that may not come as natural to some of Ryder’s special education students. But now with the newly renovated space, students will be able to learn and work on things that will set them up for long-term success.

“The whole child, the functional skills. We want them to be a successful part of our society. I am over the moon for what this is doing for my kids. It has opened up a whole new plethora of opportunities,” Ryder said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old dies in ATV crash; name released
Robbery suspect escapes custody in Huntington
Arrest made following Huntington bank robbery
Woman wanted for defrauding disaster relief groups
Woman wanted for defrauding disaster relief groups
Gov. Mike DeWine -- (R) Ohio
Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19
Game of the Week
WVSSAC releases the Week Four computer rankings

Latest News

Vacant house fires investigated in Kanawha County
Vacant housefires highlighting strain on volunteer fire departments
New special education classroom at Buffalo Middle School
New special education classroom at Buffalo Middle School
The Charleston Town Center has struggled in recent years, and a court petition suggests those...
Town Center garages headed for potential sale
The Charleston Town Center has struggled in recent years, and a court petition suggests those...
Town Center garages headed for potential sale