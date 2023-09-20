Burn ban in effect next five days in part of eastern Ky.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the next five days, folks in Greenup County are banned from outdoor burning.

County Judge Executive Bobby Hall signed the executive order on Tuesday.

Matt Perkins, a viewer from Greenup, sent us a picture of a grass fire in the median of U.S. 23 earlier Tuesday.

The ban is in place for the next five days starting Tuesday.

According to the order, there are concerns about fires getting out of control.

