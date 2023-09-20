Burn ban in effect next five days in part of eastern Ky.

For the next five days, folks in Greenup County, Kentucky, are banned from outdoor burning.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the next five days, folks in Greenup County are banned from outdoor burning.

County Judge Executive Bobby Hall signed the executive order on Tuesday.

Matt Perkins, a viewer from Greenup, sent us a picture of a grass fire in the median of U.S. 23 earlier Tuesday.

The ban is in place for the next five days starting Tuesday.

According to the order, there are concerns about fires getting out of control.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old dies in ATV crash; name released
Robbery suspect escapes custody in Huntington
Arrest made following Huntington bank robbery
Woman wanted for defrauding disaster relief groups
Woman wanted for defrauding disaster relief groups
Accident sends person to hospital; partial traffic closure
Game of the Week
WVSSAC releases the Week Four computer rankings

Latest News

Burn ban in effect next five days in part of eastern Ky.
Burn ban for next five days in Greenup County, Ky.
September-fest of sun
First Warning Forecast
Cabell BOE approves $48M for new career and tech center
Cabell BOE approves $48M for new career and tech center
Pumpkin Festival media dinner held
Pumpkin Festival media dinner held