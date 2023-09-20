Facial Esthetics available at Simpson Dental

By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Simpson Dental can do more than just take care of your teeth - they now offer botox, fillers, microneedling and more.

Dr. Christen Simpson stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the treatments available.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old dies in ATV crash; name released
Robbery suspect escapes custody in Huntington
Arrest made following Huntington bank robbery
Woman wanted for defrauding disaster relief groups
Woman wanted for defrauding disaster relief groups
Game of the Week
WVSSAC releases the Week Four computer rankings
Gov. Mike DeWine -- (R) Ohio
Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

West Virginia Movement Disorder Alliance benefit golf tournament
West Virginia Movement Disorder Alliance benefit golf tournament
Firefighters respond to Meadowbrook Drive Wednesday morning.
Fire reported at vacant property for second time
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, September 20th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast