Gold Star Families Memorial Monument delivered to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A project, a year in the making, was delivered by police escort on Wednesday.

A Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be located in the heart of Huntington, directly across from the Memorial Arch.

Once finished, Gold Star Families, who lost loved ones in war, will have a place to pay their respects and honor their fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

These monuments are two-sided, made of granite, and designed to tell the story of each community where they’re located.

Chairperson of the Woody Williams Monument Committee, Dan Ferguson, applauds the work of the community that banded together to make Medal of Honor recipient, World War II Veteran and West Virginia native Woody Williams’ last wish come true.

“Woody was a hero ... you mention his name, and people open up their purses or their pocketbooks and give. They want to help and they want to make whatever he requested happen, and his last request before he passed was to have the Gold Star Monument down here at the arch, and we are accomplishing that for him,” Ferguson said.

Once constructed, the monument will remain covered, until an official reveal on Oct. 2 -- what would have been Woody Williams 100th birthday.

Ferguson said this project cost around $110,000, and began taking shape last June. He said he’s thankful for all the support from the community.

According to the Woody Williams Foundation, there are more than 100 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments across all 50 states, including nine in West Virginia, with five additional monuments in the Mountain State currently in progress.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.