Last days of summer shaping up !

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The late September-early October time span can produce some of the nicest weather of the fall season. Warm days and cool, foggy mornings set the stage for the slow turn of the autumn colors on our trees. It’s no wonder that many towns celebrate the fall harvest and change of seasons with a festival. This weekend festive gatherings in Jackson Ohio (Apples), West Liberty Ky. (Sorghum) and Pomeroy (Sternwheelers) among others will be counting on good weather. At this point odds favor a summery first weekend of fall complete with hazy sun and warm (well, hot) temperatures in the 80s.

Tonight clear and cool with dense fog….low 52 but 40s will be sprinkled across the open country-side. Fog will give way to a sunshiny Wednesday as highs aim for the cozy low 80s.

Thursday thru Saturday and even Sunday, lots of sunshine will boost highs back into the 80-85 degree range as we flip the astronomical calendar from summer to fall at 2:49 early Saturday morning. Morning lows under clear skies with fog will settle into the 50s.

As for the prospects of rain, the call continues shower free thru the weekend, though a Midwest cold front and east coast storm will need to be closely monitored.

So it’s a string of splendid late summer days rolled into a Spree of Top 10ers! Enjoy!!

