Man arrested in connection with illegal dumping, burning site

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested in connection to an illegal dump site in Athens County littered with roughly 200 tires, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

The Environmental Division of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property along Frost Hill Road in Coolville on Sept. 14.

Law enforcement located approximately 200 tires adjacent to Victor Jones, Jr.’s property along with a large area used to burn trash.

Deputies also found an all-terrain vehicle that was recently reported stolen on the property.

Jones was arrested for open burning and dumping and was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Requests for additional charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

