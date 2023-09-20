Man wanted after I-64 police chase

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is wanted after leading police on a chase on Interstate 64.

The Hurricane Police Department identified the suspect as Isiah Thornhill.

Officers said the chase started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

Police say Thornhill pulled away from a traffic stop and was seen throwing drugs out of the window.

The chase ended when the vehicle wrecked near the Oakwood Road exit in Charleston.

Police say Thornhill got out of the vehicle and ran.

