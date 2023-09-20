McDonald’s location closing its doors soon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The McDonald’s in Charleston’s Patrick Street Plaza will be closing its doors by the end of the month, according to a post Wednesday on its social media.

“To our loyal guests, we will be closing our doors on September 30th, 2023 at 11am. Thank you for your years of patronage of this restaurant. Please continue to visit at our nearby locations in South Charleston, Dunbar, and the East End of Charleston. We hope to see you soon,” the post states.

It did not indicate if the restaurant will be rebuilt at that location.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.