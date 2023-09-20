New Turf installed at Marshall’s Baseball Stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s new baseball stadium has brand new carpet as crews continue their installation at the new facility.

The new surface features the cursive Marshall behind home plate. It also has stripes of different shades of green on the infield and outfield. There’s a block M in straightaway center field and down the first base line the herd honors its longtime legendary head coach Jack Cook. The name Jack Cook Field adorns the field in foul territory.

The new stadium is expected to be open in March of 2024.

Here are images from our Air 3 drone camera.

