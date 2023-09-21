Ashland road project to make major changes

By Ariana Mintz
Sep. 21, 2023
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - People who drive often in downtown Ashland said there can be some safety concerns when it comes to running red lights and speeding. The city has a project that started this week to try and help make driving safer and the area more walkable.

A city spokesperson said, to help, four lanes will become two. Part of the project is to add reverse angle parking and many roundabouts from 13th to 18th street.

“There was many times that I’ve seen wrecks out here from people running red lights -- not bad wrecks but just fender-benders and that kinda thing,” said Chelsey Mayo.

Mayo is a director at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center and said she drives the road many times a day.

“I moved back here and there are several larger roundabouts in Lexington and they were always so much easier to navigate and just make traffic flow so much easier,” Mayo said.

She said she thinks this should help with an economic boost to the area.

“It’s just going to be kinda a very pleasant experience to walk around downtown going to an event that’s happening,” Mayo said.

The city said phase one with construction in the middle of the road should be done mid-November. The project as a whole should be done by summer 2024.

